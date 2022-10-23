SPC Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $88.46 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.00 and its 200 day moving average is $106.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.42.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.90.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $851,018. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

