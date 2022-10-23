SPC Financial Inc. Sells 1,844 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $52.31 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.62 and its 200-day moving average is $56.91.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

