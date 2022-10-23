SPC Financial Inc. Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $32,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total transaction of $2,938,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,472 shares in the company, valued at $93,216,626.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total transaction of $2,938,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,216,626.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T-Mobile US Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.30.

TMUS stock opened at $136.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.61, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $148.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.70.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

