SPC Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 66,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,799,000 after acquiring an additional 160,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,435,000 after acquiring an additional 102,474 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $56.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.69.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.25%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

