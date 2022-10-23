SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 6.3% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $20,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $154.15 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.23.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.