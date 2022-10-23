SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Lessened by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $5,748,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $180,650,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $154.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.23. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

