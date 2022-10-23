Spell Token (SPELL) 1-Day Volume Tops $4.51 Million

Spell Token (SPELL) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One Spell Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Spell Token has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spell Token has a market capitalization of $85.19 million and $4.51 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,376.04 or 0.28005371 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010938 BTC.

Spell Token Token Profile

Spell Token was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 103,214,939,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,521,781,127 tokens. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Spell Token is abracadabramoney.medium.com. The official website for Spell Token is abracadabra.money.

Buying and Selling Spell Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spell Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spell Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

