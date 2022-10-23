Spell Token (SPELL) Hits Market Capitalization of $86.72 Million

Spell Token (SPELL) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Spell Token has a market cap of $86.72 million and approximately $5.44 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spell Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Spell Token has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Spell Token Token Profile

Spell Token launched on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 103,214,939,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,521,781,127 tokens. Spell Token’s official website is abracadabra.money. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spell Token’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Spell Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spell Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spell Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

