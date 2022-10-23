Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SR has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Spire from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Spire in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Spire from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.33.

Spire Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $65.36 on Wednesday. Spire has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $79.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.40.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.58 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Spire will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Spire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 85.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Spire by 82.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 66,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 29,898 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Spire by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Spire by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

