SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG) vs. Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Critical Contrast

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) and Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SpringBig and Perion Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpringBig N/A -107.86% 7.60% Perion Network 11.49% 15.26% 10.33%

Risk and Volatility

SpringBig has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perion Network has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

25.0% of SpringBig shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Perion Network shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SpringBig and Perion Network, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpringBig 0 0 1 0 3.00 Perion Network 0 0 4 0 3.00

SpringBig presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 298.23%. Perion Network has a consensus target price of $33.25, indicating a potential upside of 41.79%. Given SpringBig’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SpringBig is more favorable than Perion Network.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SpringBig and Perion Network’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpringBig N/A N/A $7.71 million N/A N/A Perion Network $478.50 million 2.18 $38.71 million $1.46 16.06

Perion Network has higher revenue and earnings than SpringBig.

Summary

Perion Network beats SpringBig on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SpringBig

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention. Its reporting and analytics offerings deliver insights that clients utilize to understand their customer base, purchasing habits, and trends. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform. The company also offers supply management platform; demand management platform for campaign planning and design; analytics platform, which provides information and performance insights on the results of campaign investment and other campaign metrics; creative platform to create advertisements; and an AI platform that uses machine learning to bring intelligence to the various phases of campaigns. In addition, it provides an actionable performance monitoring platform to support the various phases of campaign management; an online video player and integrated ad server to upload, manage, and stream video content; content monetization system, which integrates ads within the content layouts at the page level. Further, the company offers a publisher management system that provides analytics and performance optimization tools, as well as reports; search-demand management systems; monetization products that integrate and onboards demand vendors; and AI Systems. Additionally, it provides Intelligent HUB (iHUB), a platform for pulling in signals across various advertising channels and optimizing traffic at scale, and yielding engagement metrics and KPIs; and strategic optimization of relevant traits (SORT), a provisional patent technology that eliminates the need for cookies. The company was formerly known as IncrediMail Ltd. and changed its name to Perion Network Ltd. in November 2011. Perion Network Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

