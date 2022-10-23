Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Bought by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,949 shares during the period. Sprout Social comprises about 2.0% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.47% of Sprout Social worth $14,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 14.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 95.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,063,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,779,000 after buying an additional 519,059 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 433.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 78.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 636,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,963,000 after buying an additional 280,752 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 84.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $1,199,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,685 shares in the company, valued at $14,671,312.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,482 shares of company stock worth $4,080,129. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $58.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.71. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $142.61.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. Equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SPT. Barclays increased their price target on Sprout Social from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.25.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

