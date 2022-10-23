STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Bought by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 128.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,675 shares during the quarter. STAAR Surgical comprises about 1.6% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.36% of STAAR Surgical worth $12,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STAA. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at STAAR Surgical

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,656,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,656,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $1,762,500.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,958.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STAA shares. Mizuho started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.44.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $70.18 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $127.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 104.75 and a beta of 1.17.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

