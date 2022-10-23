Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Boosted by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,347 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 77.1% in the second quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 108,874 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 47,394 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 24.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 56.4% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 9,979 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.23.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $88.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.42.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

