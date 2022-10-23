Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,399 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 19,407 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $29,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 2.1 %

SBUX stock opened at $88.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.42. The company has a market cap of $101.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.23.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

