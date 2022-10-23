Status Price Hits $0.0271 on Top Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. During the last week, Status has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. Status has a market cap of $94.08 million and $4.69 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02715248 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $4,276,579.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

