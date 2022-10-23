Stephens Raises CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Price Target to $16.00

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th.
CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Up 2.5 %
CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $670.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.06. CrossFirst Bankshares has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $16.50.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 94,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 39,523 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $840,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 247,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 16,031 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.
