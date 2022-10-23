Stephens Raises CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Price Target to $16.00

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Up 2.5 %

CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $670.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.06. CrossFirst Bankshares has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossFirst Bankshares

In other news, Director James W. Kuykendall bought 2,500 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $32,325.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,888.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Director Lance Humphreys sold 14,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $220,444.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,720.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James W. Kuykendall purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $32,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,888.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 94,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 39,523 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $840,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 247,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 16,031 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

(Get Rating)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.