Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Given New C$2.80 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.90 to C$2.80 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Steppe Gold Stock Performance

STPGF stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. Steppe Gold has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89.

About Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

