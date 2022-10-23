Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Given New C$2.80 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.90 to C$2.80 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Steppe Gold Stock Performance
STPGF stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. Steppe Gold has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89.
About Steppe Gold
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Steppe Gold (STPGF)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.