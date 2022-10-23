StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Morgan Stanley

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

STEP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $35.00 to $31.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, StepStone Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.25.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

STEP stock opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. StepStone Group has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $55.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.94.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. StepStone Group had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $190.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.52 million. On average, research analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StepStone Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in StepStone Group by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,744,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,675,000 after buying an additional 939,445 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in StepStone Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,859,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,605,000 after buying an additional 653,619 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in StepStone Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,437,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,545,000 after buying an additional 460,189 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in StepStone Group by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 514,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,398,000 after buying an additional 253,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in StepStone Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,921,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,573,000 after buying an additional 189,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Further Reading

