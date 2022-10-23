Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.93.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.25.

Institutional Trading of Talos Energy

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.13). Talos Energy had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $519.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Talos Energy will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 25.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 25,099 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 83.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 31,509 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 22.2% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

(Get Rating)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.