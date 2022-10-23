Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Price Target to C$8.00

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$6.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Clarus Securities cut their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of NASDAQ GBNH opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. Greenbrook TMS has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $60.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46.

Greenbrook TMS ( NASDAQ:GBNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 46.89% and a negative return on equity of 204.64%. The business had revenue of $14.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBNH. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 23.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 128,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

