Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Price Target to C$3.85

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.50 to C$3.85 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$3.35 to C$2.15 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$2.70 to C$1.60 in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Bear Creek Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:BCM opened at C$0.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.83. Bear Creek Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.43 and a 12-month high of C$1.96. The firm has a market cap of C$70.57 million and a PE ratio of -2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining ( CVE:BCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$12.87 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Bear Creek Mining will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

