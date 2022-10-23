StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance

NASDAQ CTHR opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 82,148 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 467,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 117,072 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 361,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

