StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Chembio Diagnostics Price Performance
CEMI stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.11.
Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 59.52% and a negative return on equity of 96.63%. The business had revenue of $9.16 million for the quarter.
About Chembio Diagnostics
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.
