StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Price Performance

CEMI stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 59.52% and a negative return on equity of 96.63%. The business had revenue of $9.16 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Chembio Diagnostics

About Chembio Diagnostics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CEMI Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 124,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.41% of Chembio Diagnostics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

