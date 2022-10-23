StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Up 21.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. Energy Focus has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $6.12.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 104.40% and a negative return on equity of 198.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Focus

Energy Focus Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.