StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Stock Up 21.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. Energy Focus has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $6.12.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 104.40% and a negative return on equity of 198.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.
Energy Focus Company Profile
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
