StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ CLWT opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42. Euro Tech has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $2.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euro Tech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,509 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

