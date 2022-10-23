StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Euro Tech Price Performance
NASDAQ CLWT opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42. Euro Tech has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $2.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euro Tech
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,509 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Euro Tech Company Profile
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Euro Tech (CLWT)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.