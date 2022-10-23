StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Riverview Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $8.22.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 13.06%. On average, analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 101,950 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 229,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

