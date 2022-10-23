StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMAGet Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Down 0.6 %

SigmaTron International stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. SigmaTron International has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.08.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $105.57 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the second quarter worth $118,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

