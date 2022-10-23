StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Stock Down 0.6 %
SigmaTron International stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. SigmaTron International has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.08.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $105.57 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SigmaTron International
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SigmaTron International (SGMA)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.