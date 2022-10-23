StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Down 0.6 %

SigmaTron International stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. SigmaTron International has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $105.57 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SigmaTron International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the second quarter worth $118,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.