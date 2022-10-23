StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRXGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CFRX. SVB Leerink cut ContraFect from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Maxim Group lowered ContraFect from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

ContraFect Stock Performance

Shares of ContraFect stock opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.30. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $4.54.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts predict that ContraFect will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ContraFect

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 1.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 10.7% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 394,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 38,207 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 174,982.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 358,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 358,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 2,125.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 255,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 244,392 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

