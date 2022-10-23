StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CFRX. SVB Leerink cut ContraFect from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Maxim Group lowered ContraFect from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

ContraFect Stock Performance

Shares of ContraFect stock opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.30. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $4.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ContraFect

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts predict that ContraFect will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 1.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 10.7% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 394,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 38,207 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 174,982.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 358,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 358,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 2,125.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 255,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 244,392 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

