StockNews.com Lowers Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.14.

Leidos Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $95.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.57. Leidos has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $111.12.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.9% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 42,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Randolph Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.5% in the third quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 32,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 24.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

