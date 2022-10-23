StockNews.com Upgrades Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.53.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $95.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.82. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $97.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 4,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $443,548.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,753,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $283,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 4,665 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $443,548.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,753,488.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,455. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after buying an additional 585,944 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,457,000 after buying an additional 208,566 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 23.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,254,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,163,000 after purchasing an additional 432,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,834,000 after purchasing an additional 86,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 55.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,186,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,075,000 after purchasing an additional 778,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.