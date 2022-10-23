Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,603 iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up 0.3% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of USRT stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,557. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average of $55.67. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $68.08.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.