Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,428 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 14,141 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $34,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Stryker by 5.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Stryker by 8.0% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in Stryker by 307.9% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 13.6% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 117.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYK opened at $218.31 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.94.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

