Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYK. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut Stryker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $252.94.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE SYK opened at $218.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.39. Stryker has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $82.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 1,212.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Stryker by 720.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.