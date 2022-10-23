Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James cut Suncor Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Suncor Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE:SU opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.80.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 18.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3656 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 79,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 21,229 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 214.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 80,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

