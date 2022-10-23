Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.05-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 5.2 %

SMCI traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.53. The stock had a trading volume of 993,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.16. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $74.93.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

SMCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Super Micro Computer to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Super Micro Computer from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after acquiring an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $259,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

See Also

