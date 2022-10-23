SushiSwap Price Reaches $1.32 on Major Exchanges (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00006863 BTC on popular exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $167.65 million and $43.80 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

