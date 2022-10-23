Susquehanna Bancshares Trims J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Target Price to $194.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $196.00 to $194.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $198.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $165.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,495.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,081.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

