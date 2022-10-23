Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Reaches $0.0174

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 20.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $53.44 million and $4.27 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,557,386,538 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,063,082,745 tokens. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

