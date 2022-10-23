Sweet Financial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,560 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040,638 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,414,000 after purchasing an additional 875,456 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,188,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,799,000 after purchasing an additional 826,985 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 630,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,240,000 after purchasing an additional 535,415 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,236,000 after purchasing an additional 361,610 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

BATS:USMV opened at $68.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.95.

