Sweet Financial Partners LLC Buys New Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,804 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 234.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,702,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,579 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $375.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.13. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

