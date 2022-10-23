Sweet Financial Partners LLC Has $724,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Citigroup by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,093 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,981,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,786,000 after buying an additional 704,104 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citigroup Price Performance

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

NYSE:C opened at $44.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $71.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.