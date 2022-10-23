Sweet Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bonness Enterprises Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 29,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in International Business Machines by 97.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 14.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Business Machines Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $129.90 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $144.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.93 and a 200-day moving average of $132.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $117.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

