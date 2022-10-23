Sweet Financial Partners LLC Invests $263,000 in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $354,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 18.8% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $340,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in PACCAR by 62.5% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. bought a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $831,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $90.17 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.45%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Vertical Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.43.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

