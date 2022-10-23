Sweet Financial Partners LLC Sells 759 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,870 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.5% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.3% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.3% during the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 30,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT stock opened at $136.80 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.13. The stock has a market cap of $371.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 in the last three months. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

