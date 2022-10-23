Synapse (SYN) Price Up 6.9% Over Last Week

Synapse (SYN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Synapse token can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00005432 BTC on major exchanges. Synapse has a market cap of $187.84 million and $1.27 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Synapse has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,371.09 or 0.27984634 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010930 BTC.

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse’s genesis date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

