Tangible (TNGBL) Price Hits $2.01 on Major Exchanges

Tangible (TNGBL) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One Tangible token can currently be purchased for about $2.01 or 0.00010311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tangible has a market capitalization of $65.35 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tangible has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tangible

Tangible’s genesis date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.00599667 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars.

