Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Stock Up 3.2 %

Tantech stock opened at $0.18 on Thursday. Tantech has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $15.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28.

Get Tantech alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tantech

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TANH. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tantech by 206.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,192,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 804,150 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tantech by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40,178 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tantech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.