TD Securities Trims Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Target Price to C$21.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SMU.UN. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Summit Industrial Income REIT has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$22.50.
Summit Industrial Income REIT Price Performance
Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of C$5.22 and a 12 month high of C$12.00.
Insider Activity at Summit Industrial Income REIT
Read More
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.