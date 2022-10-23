TD Securities Trims Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Target Price to C$21.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SMU.UN. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Summit Industrial Income REIT has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$22.50.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Price Performance

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of C$5.22 and a 12 month high of C$12.00.

Insider Activity at Summit Industrial Income REIT

In related news, Director Louis Maroun purchased 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.40 per share, with a total value of C$40,884.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,309,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$79,300,356.80.

