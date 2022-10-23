Tellor Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $32.70 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Tellor has a total market cap of $32.70 million and $3.88 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor token can now be purchased for $14.28 or 0.00073340 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tellor has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
Tellor Profile
Tellor was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,289,631 tokens. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog.
Buying and Selling Tellor
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
