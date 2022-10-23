Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-1.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.816-$5.016 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.04 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.88-$6.42 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC opened at $37.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.78. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THC. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $79.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

